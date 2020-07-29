Teulada-Moraira’s Storm Gloria memento

VALENCIA’S regional government, the Generalitat, funded repairs to the underwater sewage outlet off Moraira damaged by Storm Gloria last January.

Sewage treated at Teulada-Moraira’s treatment plant (EDAR) is carried far out to sea via pipeline but during periods of torrential rain this also receives excess water from storm drains.

A section of damaged pipeline that was discovered floating on the surface, one kilometre offshore once the bad weather had abated, has now been replaced.

The €466,105 repairs, which began three months ago concluded at the beginning of the month and are now being tested.