CHIPIONA BEACH in Sotogrande has been featured on Sky News as an example of how social distancing on Spain’s beaches can and does work.

More than 1 million followers have seen a tweet by Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta da Andalucia where he shows the video which was taken by a drone and said in his tweet;

“#Andalucia is a safe destination and an example of responsibility. These impressive aerial pictures taken by @SkyNews are proof of it. We ask the United Kingdom Government and its PM @BorisJohnson to think over and reconsider their decision.”

He hopes that this and an appeal to the Spanish Government to obtain permission for exclusion from quarantine for travellers from the Province who fly to the UK.