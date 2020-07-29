Refunds show support for sectors

ALMUÑECAR Town Hall has already begun to return to the hospitality businesses part of the rate of terraces that were paid prior to the State of Alarm, to show support to the sectors most affected by COVID, as reported by the Councillor for Finance, Rafael Caballero.

Caballero has stated that after the decision to suspend this rate, from March 14 to December 31, 2020, “we have made the necessary efforts to proceed with this refund without the owners having had to claim said amount,” highlighted the head of the treasury, who confirmed that there are 18 establishments that have already received the refund, amounting to €11,864.73.

Rafael Caballero recalled that, along with the exemption from the fee, the Town Hall also decided to approve the expansion of the terraces until September 30 “as a measure of support for the sector and so that the terraces can maintain the safety distances required by the health authorities,” he pointed out.