Rectification of the information published in the following news (18/07/2020): Covid corruptness Spanish police ignore social distancing law for mayor’s friend

Rectification of the information published in the following news (18/07/2020): // Rectificación de información publicada en la noticia (18/07/2020): https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/07/18/covid-corruptness-spanish-police-ignore-social-distancing-law-for-mayors-friend/ ”. (This link is no longer live).
This information note is published in the exercise of the right of rectification that Spanish law grants to companies that, like ours, have been attacked by information that is not true and has not been verified at any time by the news medium that published it.
By means of the present document, RESTAURANT PLAZA of Benalmádena Pueblo, a restaurant that has been affected by the information published by this news medium, which has disseminated it to the public, hereby categorically denies the information that appears in the news published on July 18, 2020 in which the restaurant was accused, among other things, of being open to the public without the appropriate security measures as a result of COVID-19 and of disregarding the regulations.
How easy it is nowadays to attempt to destroy the reputation of a business, with news that have not been adequately verified, and solely for the sake of providing sensationalist information and causing damage to the good name and reputation of our establishment, which has been operating in the municipality for a long time.
We do not understand how one can play with something as serious as COVID-19, which is doing so much damage, in such an unsupportive way. From the moment we have returned to activity, our company has complied in the strictest possible manner with the rules and safety measures imposed by the public health authorities. It is a great effort for us to adapt to such demanding measures, both for our own safety and, of course, for the safety of our clients.
However, this news medium has attached a photo of our establishment from more than 10 years ago, a photo used without our permission or authorization by us, by the way, to protect and justify this unconfirmed news. However, they have not made the effort to personally check the measures taken in the restaurant and the work of our team and workers, as they spend many hours in the heat with their mask on, and your opinion is based on such an old photo. It is true that 75% of the interior may be occupied, but it is no less true that unfortunately and because of COVID, we have never exceeded this occupancy. I repeat, for the safety of the restaurant and our customers.
Although all of this is already extremely serious, stating that we are corrupt and that we make use of our friendship with this mayor, the same relationship that we have had with the previous mayors, shows the desire to do harm. In any case, we will not evaluate these accusations, as it is the responsibility of other entities to determine whether they are true or false. For our part, we have a very clear conscience, since we have never asked a favour of any of the mayors who have served, nor have we received any favourable treatment from the police.
We do not know the motives that have led this news medium to this attack against our business (even linking their news to our website), but we can only say that we have a very clear conscience and that for the health of our families and our customers we will continue to do everything possible to protect us all.
La presente nota informativa se publica en el ejercicio del derecho de rectificación que la ley española otorga a las empresas que, como nosotros, han sido atacadas por una información que no es veraz y no ha sido contrastada en ningún momento por el medio de información que la ha publicado.Por medio de la presente RESTAURANTE PLAZA de Benalmádena Pueblo, establecimiento de restauración que se ha visto afectado por las información vertida por este medio de comunicación, que la ha dotado de la oportuna difusión pública, niega rotundamente los hechos que aparecen en la noticia publicada el pasado día 18 de julio de 2020 donde se le acusaba al mismo, entre otras cosas, de estar abierto al público sin las oportunas medidas de seguridad a consecuencia del COVID-19 y haciendo caso omiso a la normativa.
Qué fácil es hoy en día intentar acabar con la reputación de un negocio, con noticias sin contrastar la información de forma suficiente, y sólo por el mero hecho de ofrecer una información sensacionalista y de causar daño a la buena fama y nombre de nuestro establecimiento que, lleva en funcionamiento desde hace mucho tiempo en el municipio.
No entendemos como se puede jugar con algo tan serio como es el COVID-19, que tanto daño está haciendo, de forma tan insolidaria. Desde que hemos vuelto a la actividad nuestra empresa cumple de la forma más estricta posible con las normas y medidas de seguridad impuestas por las autoridades públicas sanitarias, suponiendo un gran esfuerzo para nosotros adaptarnos a tales exigentes medidas, tanto por nuestra seguridad y , por supuesto, por la seguridad de nuestros clientes.
Sin embargo, su medio de información viene a adjuntar en la noticia una foto de nuestro establecimiento de hace más de 10 años, foto utilizada sin nuestro permiso ni autorización por nuestra parte dicho sea de paso, para amparar y justificar su noticia no contrastada.
Sin embargo, no se han tomado la molestia de comprobar en persona las medidas tomadas en el restaurante y la labor de nuestro equipo y trabajadores, pues son muchas las horas que los mismos pasan calor con la mascarilla puesta para que, su opinion sea basada en una foto tan antigua.
Es cierto, que la ocupación del interior permitida es del 75%, pero no es menos cierto que por desgracia y a causa del Covid , nunca hemos sobrepasado esta ocupación. Le vuelvo a repetir, por la seguridad del Restaurante y por la de nuestros clientes.
Si todo esto, ya de por sí es de una gravedad extrema, se nos llame corruptos y que hacemos uso de la amistad con este alcalde, la misma que hemos tenido con el resto, demuestra las ganas de hacer daño por hacerlo. Da igual, estas acusaciones , no vamos a entrar a valorarlas, ya que corresponden a otras entidades decir si son verdad o mentira. Por nuestra parte, tenemos nuestra conciencia muy tranquila, ya que nunca hemos pedido un favor a ninguno de los alcaldes que han pasado , así como, tampoco hemos recibido ningún trato de favor por parte de la policía.
No sabemos qué motivos les habrán llevado a este ataque contra nuestro negocio (llegando incluso a enlazar su noticia con nuestra web) pero solo podemos decir que tenemos la conciencia muy tranquila y que por la Salud de nuestras familias y de nuestros clientes seguiremos haciendo todo aquello que nos proteja a todos.”