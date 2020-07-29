Rectification of the information published in the following news (18/07/2020): Covid corruptness Spanish police ignore social distancing law for mayor’s friend

Rectification of the information published in the following news (18/07/2020): // Rectificación de información publicada en la noticia (18/07/2020): https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/07/18/covid-corruptness-spanish-police-ignore-social-distancing-law-for-mayors-friend/ ”. (This link is no longer live).

This information note is published in the exercise of the right of rectification that Spanish law grants to companies that, like ours, have been attacked by information that is not true and has not been verified at any time by the news medium that published it.

By means of the present document, RESTAURANT PLAZA of Benalmádena Pueblo, a restaurant that has been affected by the information published by this news medium, which has disseminated it to the public, hereby categorically denies the information that appears in the news published on July 18, 2020 in which the restaurant was accused, among other things, of being open to the public without the appropriate security measures as a result of COVID-19 and of disregarding the regulations.

How easy it is nowadays to attempt to destroy the reputation of a business, with news that have not been adequately verified, and solely for the sake of providing sensationalist information and causing damage to the good name and reputation of our establishment, which has been operating in the municipality for a long time.

We do not understand how one can play with something as serious as COVID-19, which is doing so much damage, in such an unsupportive way. From the moment we have returned to activity, our company has complied in the strictest possible manner with the rules and safety measures imposed by the public health authorities. It is a great effort for us to adapt to such demanding measures, both for our own safety and, of course, for the safety of our clients.

However, this news medium has attached a photo of our establishment from more than 10 years ago, a photo used without our permission or authorization by us, by the way, to protect and justify this unconfirmed news. However, they have not made the effort to personally check the measures taken in the restaurant and the work of our team and workers, as they spend many hours in the heat with their mask on, and your opinion is based on such an old photo. It is true that 75% of the interior may be occupied, but it is no less true that unfortunately and because of COVID, we have never exceeded this occupancy. I repeat, for the safety of the restaurant and our customers.

Although all of this is already extremely serious, stating that we are corrupt and that we make use of our friendship with this mayor, the same relationship that we have had with the previous mayors, shows the desire to do harm. In any case, we will not evaluate these accusations, as it is the responsibility of other entities to determine whether they are true or false. For our part, we have a very clear conscience, since we have never asked a favour of any of the mayors who have served, nor have we received any favourable treatment from the police.

We do not know the motives that have led this news medium to this attack against our business (even linking their news to our website), but we can only say that we have a very clear conscience and that for the health of our families and our customers we will continue to do everything possible to protect us all.