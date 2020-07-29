WORKERS from Punta Ballena businesses took to the streets of Magaluf on Tuesday to protest against the Balearic government’s shutdown of Mallorca’s infamous party strip.

The regional administration imposed a temporary ban on business activity on the strip on July 15 to put a stop to booze-fuelled misbehaviour and revellers ignoring Covid-19 infection prevention recommendations.

-- Advertisement --



Some 200 people took part in the demonstration. They marched down several of the locality’s main roads waving placards declaring their right to work during the tourist season.

“We are not delinquents, we are workers”, they said.

“People want to work to survive.”

The march ended with the reading out of a list of demands from the Balearic government, including better management of the tourist zone and more PCR testing of holidaymaker arriving in Mallorca.

There was also sharp criticism of what the protestors argued was Calvia council’s “disappointing” and “awful” management of the situation.

“They have not known how to manage a situation which has left more than 700 people on the street”, the demonstrators claimed.

“They have left Magaluf sick and on the edge of death.”

The Punta Ballena employees blamed the problem of crowds of tourists gathered in the street on a lack of police presence in the zone.