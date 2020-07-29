National Police Officer Run Over by Robbers in Madrid

A National Police agent has been run over this Wednesday by thieves who tried to escape from a robbery in La Cañada, Real Madrid.

The thieves were trying to break into the Cañada Real when they encountered a patrol from the San Blas Police Station who was on another call where they were in the process of recovering a stolen vehicle.

Seeing the chase, the officers tried to intercept the thieves but it was impossible for them because of the speed at which the car was moving. One of the officers fired several shots when he saw that he was going to be run over but the robbers just aimed directly at him.

The Samur-Civil Protection Medical Team treated the injured officer for pelvic trauma and transferred him to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, according to Efe Emergencias Madrid. Rescuers also assisted the two thieves with gunshot wounds, although their injuries are not serious.

The first of them, a 34-year-old man, has two gunshot wounds in his legs and was taken to Hospital 12 de Octubre. The other involved is a 35-year-old individual who was wounded in the inner limb and in the arm and was taken to the La Paz Hospital.