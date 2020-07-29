Missing man found near Jalon home

THE Guardia Civil located an 88-year-old Dutch national who had been missing for almost 24 hours from his Jalon home.

A friend raised the alarm at 6pm on Friday last week after she found that he was not at home and although he had gone out earlier that day, his keys, walker and shopping bags were all there, she told police.

-- Advertisement --



The search by led by the Jalon and Calpe Guardia Civil officers, a handler with a sniffer dog, and an Air Service helicopter, lasted for 20 hours before the missing man was found at 2pm on Saturday, approximately 800 metres from his home.

Partially hidden by vines, the octogenarian was severely dehydrated and had a suspected broken hip but was in a stable condition when he was transferred to Denia hospital, Guardia Civil sources revealed afterwards.