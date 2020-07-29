Malaga Mayor defends the coast

MALAGA City Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, says the region should not be forgotten in the discussions regarding UK quarantine measures for holidaymakers.

The Spanish executive “cannot forget Malaga…in their negotiations with the British government to get exceptions in regard to the mandatory quarantine decreed for tourists returning from Spain,” says de la Torre.

“It would be a mistake and an injustice” assures De la Torre via his Twitter account. This decree has come as a shock to many people, tourists as well as politicians, both in Spain and in the UK. Currently, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are rallying to be excluded from this quarantine measure.

On Sunday, July 26, Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, who is also the council delegate for tourism in the Costa del Sol asked for the “same treatment” for the coast as for the rest of the “main national tourist destinations.” Salado contends that there is no space for “grievances or privileges” as this is a sensitive issue which will affect many businesses and families in Spain.

Their views coincide with PM Pedro Sanchez’s fight for Spain in which he has publicly slammed Boris Johnson’s decision to introduce a quarantine for travellers returning to the UK.

“The decision to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine (10-days was being muted at the time of going to press) on travellers entering the UK from Spain and to warn Britons against travelling to the country is an error based on incorrect epidemiological reasoning,” said Sanchez.

Speaking on Spanish TV on Monday night, July 27, the PM said much of the country, a hotspot for UK tourists, had a lower infection rate than the UK.

Last year, British tourists made up over a fifth of all foreign visitors to Spain, which relies heavily on tourism.

“The error, in my judgement, and hence the lack of alignment of the UK’s response, is based on considering the cumulative incidence of (the virus in) the entire country.

“The rebound in coronavirus cases is focused in two regions, Catalonia and Aragon,” Sanchez told Telecinco television: “In most of Spain, the incidence (of the disease) is very much inferior to even the numbers registered in the UK.”

Sanchez went on to say: “We are talking with British authorities to try to get them to reconsider.”