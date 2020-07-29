German police involved in digging up the vegetable garden where prime suspect Christian Brueckner lived have uncovered a hidden basement.

German News is saying ‘We assume something will be found’

Christian Brueckner lived in a camper van ‘off-grid’ at the vegetable garden near Hanover Germany the year Madeleine McCann vanished while on holiday with her family in Portugal.

The jailed sex offender reportedly had no interest in growing vegetables but lounged around drinking beer and even told people he was a car mechanic while living in a van.

Video credit: EFE TV YouTube

The gazebo has since been destroyed but German media reports today that police digging up the site have found the cellar and are searching it for evidence about Madeleine’s disappearance. There is much speculation regarding what they may or may not find at the plot. Brueckner, the main suspect in the case, also suddenly withdrew his early release application earlier this week leading to further speculation that he could have brokered a deal with German prosecutors and then guided them to where evidence would be found.

Wolfgang Kossak, who lives in a neighbouring property, said the search was “ominous”. He went on to say that many of the plots were sub-let and he recalled a stranger who “caused a lot of trouble” visiting the site around 2006 and 2007.

Kossack recalled Brueckner talking about moving to the south of Europe for its better weather but said he had never specified which country he would like to visit. Kossack said he once inquired what the suspected kidnapper did for a living.

“He said he was a car mechanic. I asked him why he didn’t repair his own van because it was always leaking diesel onto the ground. He said he would get around to it sometime.”

That same year, three-year-old McCann went missing as she vacationed with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, where Brueckner was also known to stay. Brueckner split his time between Germany and Portugal from 2013 to 2015. At the end of 2012, he opened a small business with his then-girlfriend. They later broke up but he continued running the business. Brueckner was later convicted of the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in the Praia da Luz area.

The investigation continues…