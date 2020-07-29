Influx of boat people reaches Costa Blanca

SEVENTY-NINE migrants reached the Costa Blanca during a 12-hour period between Friday and Saturday last week.

They arrived in six different dinghies, presumably launched from a people-traffickers’ mothership, and were intercepted by the Guardia Civil in Benidorm, Villajoyosa, Moraira, Calpe, Alicante and Santa Pola.

The six minors aboard the boats included a baby of nine months but all the children and adults – who claimed to be Algerians – appeared to be in good health, said Red Cross sources.

The organisation also carried out PCR coronavirus tests and will transfer the migrants to the field hospital in Alicante city where they will be isolated for two weeks.