ATTENTION fashion lovers! The Boardwalk in Marbella is hosting a fashion show on Wednesday, August 20.

The show will be hosted by Qué Sera, Adel Angel Clothing and Cristalised by Lala.

Attendees can enjoy a two-course menu with cava on arrival and a guest appearance from the wonderful Spice Girls all for €30.

Tables are going fast, so be sure to book your table in advance.

For information and reservations, please all 0034 952 864 736