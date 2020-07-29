EasyJet Resumes Bristol Flights to Gibraltar From Next Week

SLOWLY but surely and despite fears of quarantine for some returning passengers, EasyJet inaugurated within the last week a limited number of flights to and from London Gatwick and Manchester to Gibraltar.

Now, with effect from Sunday August 2 they will be reintroducing their link with Bristol although it has not yet announced whether they will return to the previous three flights a week.

In the meantime, the CEO of the airlines holiday division Garry Wilson has called for the British Government to review its approach to quarantine rules and work more closely with the industry to avoid the confusion and instability of last-minute changes seen in recent days.

Gibraltar Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani said, “I’m delighted to see the return of flights from Bristol to the Rock and it is encouraging to see that EasyJet are steadily resuming their schedules to Gibraltar.

“Connections with the South West region of the UK have grown steadily over the last few years and I know that many of our visitors and Gibraltarians will welcome this.”