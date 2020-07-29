Do you suffer from impostor syndrome? 

As a Mindset Mentor, I absolutely adore what I do. Helping other women overcome their fears is something I am so passionate about but for the love of God, this crap has got to change!
I have winged my business for a year now for fear of growing big and allowing that b**ch of a witch (the voice in my head) to take over my plans. Without sounded big-headed (ok, well maybe a little). I know I am an expert in my area. Not only through my studies but also through my own dark experiences too.
Imposter Syndrome Sucks!!!
Imposter Syndrome – People who have low self-confidence and a fear of failure. They experience a constant internal struggle between achieving success and doubts of accomplishments with a persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud despite external evidence of their competence. This prevents many from reaching their potential.
They may well have put a photo of me next to that definition in Wikipedia!! I have been so scared of growth and have allowed procrastination to delay my dreams.
Last week, I had a complete meltdown. That’s right, a qualified and experienced Mindset Mentor, stood in front of the fridge, with the door wide open, with my head in my hands, I sobbed! I thought it was a delay in mourning the passing of my dog, or the fact, one of my other dogs had killed my favourite stray cat that I fed, but it was neither!
IT WAS FEAR
I have been working on the content of my free 5 day, women-only master class and full 8-week course for 3 months and I was scared of releasing it! The voice in my head had started again…
-What if no one joined in?
-What if it was a flop?
-What if I failed?
I am amazing at helping others, but sometimes I forget to take my own advice. It again fell down to the worry of other peoples opinions. I feared being spoken about negatively, I feared being judged, I wanted to quit!
WHAT WOULD QUITTING ACHIEVE?
Absolutely nothing! Quitting is the easy option. Quitting is NOT in my dictionary. There was no way on Gods earth that I was going to sit here in 20 years time and say to myself, “I wish I had done that!!” It was time to reach out to my trusted best friend- my journal.
Put pen to paper and write down my feelings and fears. Next to each fear, I asked the same question that I ask my clients, What physical evidence do I have that makes this fear a reality? The answer… ZERO! There was no evidence at all!
I decided it was time to get over myself! I set up the event, added the content and with butterflies in my tummy, I released it. This was it. The moment I feared, yet I faced it come what may.
Within 24 hours, 84 women had requested to join and the numbers are increasing daily! The voice was wrong, but then I knew that really. I just allowed it to become louder than my beliefs.
My whole point to this weeks column is split into two topics:
- If you are a businesswoman, please do not be afraid to admit to your fears. Share your flaws, you do not need to paint that perfect picture 24/7. There is no such thing as perfect. Be proud of your imperfections as that is what makes you grow.
- To any woman who is reading this. You’ve got this! Life isn’t a rehearsal, so don’t act as if it is. Achieve that dream, push through your fears and give the big middle finger to anyone who says you can’t!
If you would like to be a part of my 5-day free masterclass – Set yourself free from a negative mindset, please request to join my women-only Facebook group, “The Positive Mindset Community”. You will be welcomed with open arms.