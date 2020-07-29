Costa Almeria runs going ahead with restricted numbers due to Covid-19

THE Almeria provincial council’s running circuit is going ahead this year with races in nine localities, but with restrictions on the number of participants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tijola will host the first race of the circuit on August 29. The second race will be in Vera in September 5.

The three runs in October will be in Alba, Gador and Rioja. For November’s events the competition moves to Garrucha, Antas and Cuevas del Almanzora.

The circuit will wind up on December 13 in Olula del Rio.

“Today we present one of the most looked forward to and in demand sports programmes of the many driven by the Diputacion”, commented Sports Deputy Maria Luisa Cruz at Wednesday’s presentation.

The deputy explained that as part of the health safety measures to prevent risks of Covid-19 infection, participants are limited to 200, with 40 individual entries for one race.

She made it clear the council will be continually monitoring the health situation in regard to the planned race programme, but stressed the provincial administration is keen to “promote the practice of sport, healthy life habits and the positive values associated to sport, like sacrifice, strength, self-improvement and respect.”

Cruz also referred to the aim of making the opportunity to take part in sports competitions available around the province.

She insisted the running competition had been designed for both experienced runners and those relatively new to the sport.