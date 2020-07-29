Child left seriously injured after plummeting three floors in Vera

A CHILD was left seriously injured after plummeting from a window of his third-storey home in Vera onto an internal patio early Tuesday even, Spanish press reports.

An emergency health team and Vera Local Police officers immediately went to the scene following the alert at around 6.30pm.

The 11-year had to be urgently transferred by an 061 medical helicopter from the helipad in the locality’s Calle Juan Cuadrado to the Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria city, where he is being treated in the paediatric intensive care unit, press said.

It was also reported that the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.