Challenge for swimmers with a solidarity spirit

THE Sports Department of Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall and the Association Brazadas Solidarias, linked to the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, launched the challenge of the swimming season on Monday, July 27, with the “Travesía Brazadas Solidarias España-India 2020”.

Councillor, Antonio José Martín, together with the president of the Association `Brazadas Solidarias´, Christian Jongeneel, presented the challenge calling all swimmers with a spirit of solidarity to swim during August to cover the 8,350 kilometres that connect both countries by sea ​​and help the people who are suffering the most from the COVID-19 pandemic in the most impoverished areas of rural India, with the help of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.

This year Rincón de la Victoria will not celebrate its traditional Cliff Solidarity Crossing Journey due to COVID-19. Instead, Martín pointed out “we are going to support this solidarity challenge by summoning all these swimmers to help the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, a sister NGO of Brazadas Solidarias, in the face of the extremely serious situation that India is experiencing as a result of the pandemic”.

The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has congratulated the Brazada Solidarias Association and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation “for their work and work in charge of a vital solidarity project for the population in India” while highlighting “the solidarity values ​​of sport and the example they set for the rest and influencing the solidarity condition shown by Rincón de la Victoria with this event of enormous significance.”

The long-distance swimmer and founder of Brazadas Solidarias, Christian Jongeneel, stressed that this is “the most important challenge for the organisation in its ten years of existence.” “Not only because of the distance, for wanting to add up those 8,350 kilometres, which are many and for which we need the participation of thousands of swimmers, but also because the situation of millions of people in rural India is desperate. We have the urgency to act in the best way we know how to do it, “said Jongeneel, who will be the first to open the challenge from Rincón de la Victoria, covering the municipality’s coastline on August 1.

To participate, swimmers must register on the Brazada Solidarias website (www.brazadassolidarias.com) and, during the month of August, register on the same website the metres that swim in particular pools, rivers, reservoirs or beaches of anywhere in the world. The contribution is voluntary, from 5 euros upwards.