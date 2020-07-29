Celebrating archaeology in Cuevas del Almanzora with visits to ancient site

CUEVAS del Almanzora is celebrating International Archaeology Day with guided visits to Fuente Alamo, one of the most important ancient Argaric Culture sites in the Mediterranean.

The Bronze Age site has remains from one of the oldest cultures in south-east Spain which date back more than 4,000 years old.

-- Advertisement --



It is possible to distinguish what’s left of dwellings and how they were set out according to social standing on the side of the hill on which the settlement stood, as well as constructions like the cistern used for storing water reserves and food.

It is also possible to make out the remains of a necropolis and tombs.

The tours are led by archaeologist Laura Larios, who explains what life in the settlement would have been like during a period of some 600 years between 1900 and 1300 BC, the community revolving around agriculture and mining activities.

Tourism and Culture councillor Maria Maria Isabel Ponce highlighted Cuevas’ important historical and archaeological heritage and revealed, “we are working so that this important tourist and cultural resource is as well-known and valued as possible, but in addition we are also now on projects which will be a catalyst for tourism.

“This will allow us to position our municipality as a unique reference point in terms of the tourism, cultural and heritage offer, always from the basis of sustainability and responsible and safe development”, the councillor promised.

The next Fuente Alamo visits will be on August 8 and 22, starting at 7pm. Places must be pre-booked and tours are carried out with the safety and protection measures stipulated by the health authorities.