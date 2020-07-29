Can’t or don’t want to wear a face mask?

This new face-covering could be the answer.

Whether you’re walking down the street, or working in a restaurant, we are all experiencing the discomfort of wearing a face mask, especially in the middle of summer. So check this out…

ClearShield is a new, clear ‘easy breath’ face shield for anyone who prefers not to, or can’t, wear cloth masks but still wants to protect themselves and others. It’s light and comfortable, perfect for anyone with mask issues or who needs their smile to be seen.

Restaurant/bar staff, real estate agents, vets, and many other professionals find it impossible to work effectively in a cloth mask. ClearShield’s light and airy design uses fluid dynamics to manage the airflow around the mouth and nose. Tests prove it can provide comparable shielding to cloth masks without their disadvantages.

Unlike ClearShield, cloth masks protect others more than the wearer, this is because they soak up the virus from the air and any surfaces they touch before transferring it straight onto your mouth and nose. It’s why they need regular replacement or washing.

Children, some adults and most animals find masks downright scary, and who wants to look like a medic, especially if you’re going out for the evening, or having your ID checked. ClearShield is quick and easy to clean using soap and water or a sanitising wipe, so it’s longer lasting than disposable masks. The popular blue three-ply ‘Surgeons’ mask needs replacing every four hours making them expensive, inconvenient and wasteful!

You don’t need to take ClearShield off to talk and it doesn’t get hot, itchy or moist, so you’re less likely to touch your face or fiddle with it. ClearShield won’t fog up your glasses and it’s designed to let carbon dioxide out and clean air in ensuring you stay fresh and alert without the risk of hypercapnia (drowsiness caused by breathing in excess CO2). You can even enjoy a drink without removing your protection.

ClearShield is a great solution for Spain’s 4.6 million asthma and COPD sufferers who currently put themselves and others at risk by going maskless (the government says “if you are in this high-risk group DON’T protect yourself with a mask”).

The hard of hearing have overwhelmingly reported that clear masks are much better than fabric when communicating. Great news for the one million people in Spain living with hearing loss.

Maskne is a new type of acne caused by fabric masks but not by ClearShield. It’s caused by hot, sweaty masks rubbing on the skin. It’s untreatable because every time you wear a mask the damage gets worse. The only solution is to go maskless or wear ClearShield.

Animals hate masks but love ClearShield. Animals take visual cues from your mouth and cloth masks make this impossible. ClearShield is ideal for pet lovers and veterinary administrators.

Disposable face masks are creating a massive environmental and biohazard problem.

The World Wildlife Foundation estimates that 10 million fabric masks (some infected with coronavirus) containing 40,000 kg of plastic are dumped into the environment every month.

They’re made of a polypropylene/fabric mix that isn’t recyclable and they’ll take 20-30 years to decompose in a landfill, or worse, in the sea. ClearShield is made of PET and PVC so at the end of its long life it’s easily recycled in the kerbside waste collection.

ClearShield has been designed in line with the National Government and these World health guidelines

EU: European Centre for disease prevention and control advice for Public health authorities in EU/EEA countries and the UK. 8th April 2020.

WHO: (2020). Advice on the use of face coverings in the context of COVID-19: interim guidance, 5 June 2020.