Call for responsibility

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig asked for “extra responsibility” on the part of the public.

It was essential to maximise measures to combat the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, Puig said: “Masks, distancing, hygiene, fresh air. For you and for us all.”

“We are at a crucial moment for our region’s present and future,” the president declared.

“The virus is still here, it hasn’t gone,” Puig warned, urging people to return to the same levels of individual responsibility that they demonstrated during the worst moments of the emergency.

“In some cases, we have lost our respect for the virus and that is an error we have to put right,” the president stated.

He also warned that the regional government would not hesitate to adopt stringent measures if necessary.

“We must protect ourselves from the virus and consolidate the reactivation of the economy,” Puig said.

On an encouraging note, he pointed out that the Valencian Community has more trackers and tracers than any other Spanish region. The health authorities can carry out 14,000 PCR tests daily and analysing wastewater to monitor the coronavirus has been extended to more municipalities.

With more medical staff, three auxiliary hospitals and more ICU beds, the Valencian Community is now better prepared to detect the virus, isolate cases, protect the population and attend to those needing hospitalisation, Puig affirmed.

“But we can’t allow ourselves to relax. There is no point in ignoring the instructions of the health authorities and experts, because anyone failing through their own carelessness, makes us all fail,” he said.