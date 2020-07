REGIONAL Participation and Transparency secretary Antoni Llorente recently visited Benidorm’s auxiliary council offices (EEAAMM) in Avenida de Beniarda.

Llorente was welcomed by there by Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, who both substituted the usual pre-coronavirus handshake by rubbing elbows.

Also present was Monica Gomez, councillor responsible for Benidorm’s EEAAMM, who showed the high-ranking official round the offices, explaining the services that were provided there for the public.