App to help businesses affected by COVID

THE Department of Commerce of Rincon de la Victoria has announced the free new online sales platform, the Rincon Market App, available until December for those establishments in the town that wish to join.

Councillor María de la Paz Couto explained that with the initiative “we want to facilitate access to this new sales channel for businesses that have been seriously affected by the health crisis, in addition to grouping the variety and offer of the sector in an online platform that will help revive the local economy.”

Couto has ensured that “the objective is for as many shops as possible to join the platform. Initially, we announced the free use of this new tool during the first three months; and now we are going one step further by extending that period until the end of the year.”

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has reiterated “the importance of supporting the retail sector with direct actions such as this one, which will promote local businesses and, therefore, boost the economic activity of the municipality.” Salado also recalled that this initiative is included in the Plan Reactiva Rincón agreed by all political parties.

The establishments that join the initiative will obtain their own free sales APP, in addition to free maintenance until December 31.

The requirements to benefit from the initiative are to live in the Rincon de la Victoria and to have provided the Declaración Responsable before the Registro General of the Town Hall.