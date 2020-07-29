Adra road marker repaint to reinforce traffic safety

ADRA council has been stepping up works on repainting markers on the municipality’s main roads in order to reinforce traffic safety.

The council said the works are aimed at improving the visibility of markers to facilitate traffic circulation, make streets safer for vehicles and pedestrians, as well as improving the aesthetics of the roads.

It is also a matter of maintenance. The volume of traffic which uses the roads has led to a notable deterioration in the markers.

Among the zones in Adra on which the works are focusing are the Avenida del Mediterraneo and a number of points on the 340 highway.

The local authority stressed it is trying to get the job done as quickly as possible to cause as little disruption to drivers as possible.