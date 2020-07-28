Urban art big attraction at Calvia’s AfterSun Market

URBAN art is the big attraction at this year’s AfterSun Market in Calvia’s Port Adriano.

Local artists have created open-air works on 10 of the 20 shipping containers set up for the market to serve as shops.

A jury made up of representatives from different spheres selected the 10 artists from among 38 who applied for the initiative.

The AfterSun market launches this Friday July 31, and will then be open every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6.30pm until August 23.

The public can however view the urban artworks located on the port’s main promenade at any time.