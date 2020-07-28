Two big fires within days

THERE was a scare on Tuesday morning, July 27, on Avenida de la Libertad in Elche after a fire that started after 11am in a house on the top floor of a five-storey block which forced the evacuation of the building.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of anybody hurt and the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 12.20pm.

This is the second instance of a fire in Elche in recent days, as at the weekend a beauty salon in the El Pla neighbourhood was completely burned down after a fire. Up to eight firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the flames and had to confine all the neighbours to their homes to prevent them from inhaling smoke.

There were no injuries because, at the time of the fire, there were no customers in the beauty salon, although the owner had to be attended to after suffering an anxiety attack when she saw a black mass of smoke from the hallway.