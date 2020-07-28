Teen Tragically Drowns in a Shallow Fountain in Spain

The town of Mostoles, in Madrid, is in mourning after a teen tragically drowns in a shallow fountain. The 16-year-old boy was sucked in by the pipe in the machinery area of the fountain which he was swimming in to cool off.

The incident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. when a group of youngsters were bathing in one of the ornamental fountains located in Finca Liana Park. Swimming in these fountains is strictly prohibited. The first investigations suggest that the minor and his friends have removed the grid that protects the internal circuit of the source.

For reasons which are still unknown, the youngsters accessed the machinery area of the fountain, where most water is found. This is when the young boy got sucked into the piping where he could not be retrieved from for over 50 minutes.

This traumatic experience continued until the 112 emergency services and the Mostoles Fire Department arrived at the scene. The minor entered cardiorespiratory arrest medics spent over half an hour trying to resuscitate him, however, they were sadly unsuccessful. A team of psychologists has tended to the mother at her home, where they informed her of the death of her son. She is understandably going through an extremely traumatic time.

The politicians in Mostoles they have asked the “City Council to urgently review the safety mechanisms of each and every one of the city’s fountains to avoid accidents such as the one that occurred.” Likewise, they demand “that an investigation be opened to analyze what happened and prevent it from happening again,” said Mirina Cortés, a spokesperson for the PP who laments the death of the young man and has conveyed condolences to the family.

