ADRA council is aiming to support local self-employed and small businesses thorough projects to make the locality more accessible and more attractive.

The local authority has put in a request to the Almeria provincial council to action six projects in different parts of the municipality adding up to a total cost of €240,000 as part of the Diputacion’s ‘Plan Coopera’.

-- Advertisement --



In accordance with the stipulations of the project, the works will be co-financed fifty-fifty by the two administrations and will contribute to boosting the local business structure.

This week Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes took a turn round the parts of the town earmarked for the projects, joined by Presidency councillor Jose Crespo and Town Planning councillor Maria Dolores Diaz.

Cortes said the idea was to carry out improvements in the different districts while supporting residents who work for themselves or who have small companies move forward after the Covid-19 health crisis.

The works include adapting pavements to make them safer for pedestrians, smartening up garden areas, installing new green zones and urban furniture in the municipal park, and making the Plaza Andalucia more accessible.

The council said it expects all the works to start soon and to completed before the end of the year, therefore “contributing to re-launching the municipality’s economy immediately.”