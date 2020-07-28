Pirate legends and Medieval mysteries

COUNCILLOR for Tourism and Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, has presented the new programme of events that add to the summer night tours that are taking place in the historic centre every Friday and Saturday.

These events are part of the “Orihuela te espera” campaign and as Rocamora explained, “in August, to the already scheduled guided tours on Fridays, we add dramatised visits where historical figures introduce us to historical events from the town with many different themes.”

On Saturdays 1 and 22 August, the visit “Orihuela: Legends and Mysteries” will be held, which will begin at 9pm from the Pozos de Cremós and will visit the most emblematic points of the old town until reaching the Puerta de la Olma where illustrious characters from Orihuela’s past will appear.

On August 15 and 29 “Medieval Orihuela” will begin, where the most significant scenes of the town will be revived. This will depart from the Puerta de la Olma, where Mariano “El Trovador” will appear, a well-known and friendly character from the period, who will narrate anecdotes throughout the tour which ends at the door of the Orihuela Town Hall.

On Friday nights of July 31 and the 14, 21 and 28 of August, the “Festival de Sensaciones” will be held, a theatrical staging that will take place on the Paseo Marítimo de Playa Flamenca. It will highlight the Torre Vigía de Cabo Roig and will explain how pirates sailed the coast, what the tower was for and how the characters of the time lived.

“In this case, there will be a capacity of 200 people, with free entry and entry and exit access control to comply with that protocol of Covid-19 sanitary measures that are required and increase the security of any outdoor event”, the councillor assured.

Those interested in attending any of these events can register through the Tourist Info telephone numbers: 96 530 46 45 – 96 530 27 47, on the WhatsApp line enabled by the Department: 673 836 385 or get more information on the website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.