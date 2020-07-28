Nightlife is cut short in this Spanish region in an attempt to curtail the rate of transmission during the crisis. Other Spanish cities such as Gandia have taken this drastic measure as a way to avoid outbreaks in the region. Andalucia is also considering this option although they have not enacted anything, yet they have prohibited street drinking.

The latest region to put restrictions on the nightlife industry is Euskadi. This week they will be submitting a new decree which limits the amount of time the nightlife businesses can stay open for. So far, the decree establishes that these premises must close at 1:30 a.m. From 12 o’clock at night, no one can drink on the streets, unless you are in a bar or restaurant terrace.

-- Advertisement --



The Basque Minister of Health, Nekane Murga, has reported that this decree will be published in the coming days in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country so that it can be officially adopted by the weekend.

Bars, restaurants and clubs must close at 1.30 a.m. at the latest, although they will have half an hour to vacate (until 2.00 a.m.), they are not allowed to open before 6 am. In the clubs, there will be a maximum capacity of 60% allowed, although they will not be able to use the dancefloor – instead only tables will be allowed.

Thanks for reading ‘Nightlife is Cut Short in This Spanish Region’. Let us know your thoughts by sharing or commenting on the article.