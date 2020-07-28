Nearly 200,000 sign petition saying “no” to Cabo de Gata park hotel

NEARLY 200,000 people have signed a petition opposing plans to convert a rural property into a 30-room hotel in the Costa Almeria’s Cabo de Gata natural park.

Celine Feutry’s petition against the plans for the four-star establishment in the Genoveses bay has the support of five provincial ecological groups.

On Tuesday morning Celine and representatives from Ecologistas en Accion, Amigos del Parque, Genoveses Sin Hotel, Grupo Ecologista Mediterraneo and Equo handed over copies of the petition at the Andalucia regional government’s Agriculture delegation in Almeria while simultaneously another group presented copies to Nijar Town Hall.

“What more do the Junta de Andalucia and Nijar council need to list to us”, Genoveses Sin Hotel posted on social media.

The Junta de Andalucia has decided the project to turn the so-called ‘Cortijo Las Chiqueras’ in front of the bay into a hotel with swimming pool and parking for 70 cars is environmentally viable and compatible with the regulations governing the protected area.

But ecologists fear the go-ahead for the project could lead to further constructions in the park and too many people visiting the area.

They argue keeping the area uncrowded and protecting the flora and fauna “should be the only priority.”