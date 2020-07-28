Magaluf and Santa Ponsa bars caught flouting Covid-19 prevention rules

BARS in Magaluf and Santa Ponsa are among 13 Calvia establishments facing possible sanctions for flouting Covid-19 prevention rules following an inspection campaign.

Local Police officers working with the Guardia Civil and Balearic Island government inspectors spent the weekend checking businesses in the municipality were complying with the regulations set out in the plan of exceptional measures for dealing with the pandemic.

The inspections also led to police filing reports for rule violations in bars and restaurants in El Toro, Portals Nous and Palma Nova.

One of the premises is located in the notorious party strip Punta Ballena. Calvia council said it had remained open despite the Balearic administration’s temporary ban on business activity there to prevent a repeat of scenes of rowdy drunken tourism and revellers ignoring health recommendations.

According to the local authority this could be regarded as a very serious violation, meaning a fine of between €60,001 and €600,000 and the possible closure of the business.

In four dining establishments the reports were related to health safety. Problems included issues like a lack of adequate hygiene in kitchen areas, failure to make hydro-alcoholic gel available, staff not wearing face masks correctly and using window cleaner as a disinfectant.

Among the rule violations inspectors identified in five Santa Ponsa bars were failure to comply with social distancing and not displaying maximum capacity signs in toilets.

In a Magaluf bar the issue was not closing by 2am.

The council further reported that over the last week or so Local Police have made six reports for boozy gatherings on Magaluf and Palma Nova beaches, two for street fights in Magaluf and one for a case of ‘balconing’.

Local Police officers also helped a Magaluf hotel to get rid of eight customers who were causing damaging and making a nuisance of themselves.