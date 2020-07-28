Madrid Makes Masks Mandatory and Wants COVID Passports

In the latest coronavirus news, Madrid makes masks mandatory and they also want the use of COVID passports throughout the community.

The Government of the Community of Madrid has finally made the use of the mask mandatory at all times and in all places. They have also limited groups in social circles to a maximum of 10 people at a time, both indoors and on terraces. Madrid has recommended limiting family gatherings to that same number.

In addition, by September, Madrid wants to establish a pioneering policy which includes a ‘COVID passport’ that can be reflected on the health card. This will help to identify all of the individuals who have overcome the disease and are unable to infect or be infected.

Lastly, it will limit its nightlife industries, only allowing them to stay open until 1:30 in the morning. It will also be doubling inspections and increasing the number of trackers from 180 trackers to 360 in this first phase, “although these will be increased if deemed necessary.”

This new regulation will be enforced on Thursday. According to the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Ayuso, this protocol has been adopted in order to limit the spread of the virus and to relaunch the economy.

The adoption of mandatory masks makes Madrid one of the last regions to enforce this new protocol. Apart from the Canary Islands, almost the entire of Spain has chosen to make masks mandatory at all time. As for tracking the potential cases —according to the Minister of Health, the Community is currently monitoring almost 10,000 people for possible contacts in relation to the 11 outbreaks which are currently active.

