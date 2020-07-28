Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp awarded League Managers Association Sir Alex Ferguson Manager of the Year trophy.

-- Advertisement --



Klopp guided Liverpool to their first-ever Premier League title and the first title in England’s top flight in 30 years this season, after leading the Reds to a Champions League crown in 2018-19.

Sir Alex Ferguson said: “It was thoroughly deserved. The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right through the whole club. I’ll forgive you for ringing me at half-past three in the morning to tell me you had won the league – thank you!”

Klopp’s side gathered 99 points as they won the Premier League title by 18 points from second-placed Manchester City.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association manager of the year award, for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, named after a man that I admire so much,” said Klopp.

“I know it’s not 100% appropriate as a Liverpool manager – but I admire him. He was the first British manager I met and we had breakfast together. It was long ago and I’m not sure if he remembers it still, but I remember it forever because it was for me in this moment like meeting the Pope if you want!

“It was absolutely great and from the first second, we really clicked. I wouldn’t have thought in that moment that one day I would hold the trophy in my hands which is named after him.”

He added: “It feels extra special to win this award because it is voted for by my fellow managers.

“It’s an honour to be in the company of so many managers who have been named as LMA manager of the year before, including of course Liverpool managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and, in recent years, Brendan Rodgers.”

“I am here on behalf of my coaches. I’m OK as a manager but they make us a real special bunch of football brains and I love to work with them together. To work together with Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, John Achterberg, Vitor Matos and Jack Robinson – it’s a pleasure.”