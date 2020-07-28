Lifeguards ace double rescue drill

A COORDINATOR, lifeguards, health team and security forces (Policía Local, Guardia Civil y Protección Civil) have participated on Tuesday, July 28, in a double rescue drill on the Carrer La Mar beach in El Campello.

The Concejalía de Playas, led by Julio Oca, decided to organise the test to verify that the El Campello sandbanks are safe for bathers and other users, against the negative view of the lifeguard service carried by some political parties.

As explained by Mariano Meseguer, head of the rescue and first-aid service of the company Eulen, it included two emergencies, simulating a person falling into the water from a boat and a bather who collapses on the sand while taking a walk.

In both cases, the action protocol worked perfectly and as planned and ever action was reenacted from the rescue to life-saving medical procedures.

“Although it is difficult to register two emergency cases almost simultaneously, the test has been positive and both victims were adequately attended to,” said Mariano Meseguer.

For Julio Oca “it has been shown that the lifeguard service provided this summer on our beaches is effective, ready to act quickly to save lives.”