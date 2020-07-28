ACTORS Anna Castillo and Pepe Viyuela took time off from Alfaz’s Film Festival to hoist the Blue Flag on Albir beach.

The winners of this year’s Faro de Plata (Silver Lighthouse) awards were accompanied by the Valencian actress Rebeca Alemañy, member of the jury that selected the Best Short Film, and the town hall’s Beaches and Culture councillors.

The history of the Alfaz Film Festival, now celebrating its 32nd edition, is inseparable from its coastline, the restored Lighthouse and Albir’s Paseo de las Estrellas promenade where stars inset in the pavement bear the names of Faro de Plata winners.

Albir beach’s Blue Flag – awarded for 34 consecutive years since the inauguration of the – two years older than the Festival, and it is now traditional for the those linked to the event to run up this year’s flag.