Health investment shows true commitment

THE Torrevieja Health Department will soon be 15 years old, managed, under administrative concession, by the Ribera Salud group.

-- Advertisement --



Although prolonging the public-private collaboration contract is a decision of the Valencian government, Ribera Salud wishes to continue collaborating in the management with a commitment to investment, employment, quality of care, lower waiting lists and security for the next six years, valued at €40 million.

An essential investment, even more so in the context of an unprecedented healthcare crisis, in which this department has demonstrated a great commitment and provided healthcare at the highest level to their patients.

In this context, Ribera Salud has recently presented its Strategic Plan 2021-2026 for the Torrevieja Health Department, which shows the commitment of this company to guarantee quality health care through various lines of work that will be developed for the next few years.

Healthcare is a changing environment and therefore, Ribera Salud is committed to adapting to the needs of residents with the creation and development of innovative units, techniques and programmes designed to offer patients modern and different care.