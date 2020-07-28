Easy all in one mega-breakfast recipe!

This week’s recipe is a simple yet satisfying, wholesome breakfast. As usual, it can be adjusted to taste!
-- Advertisement --
INGREDIENTS:
- 500g baby potatoes- washed
- 454g 8 thick sausages
- 100g chorizo, cut into thick slices
- 1 large red onion, cut into wedges
- 4 tbsp medium peri-peri marinade
- 1 tsp vegetable oil
- 320g chestnut mushrooms- halved
- 120g sliced kale
- 160g cherry tomatoes on the vine
- 4 eggs
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6.
- Tip the potatoes into a saucepan, cover with water and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down and simmer for 10 minutes then drain.
- Toss the potatoes into a large ovenproof dish with the sausages, chorizo, onion and peri-peri marinade and the oil and toss to coat. Place in the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven, add the mushrooms and stir well, then return to the oven for another 10 minutes.
- Remove once more, then stir in the kale and lay the tomatoes on top. Crack the eggs into the mixture, then cover with foil and place in the oven for 5-10 minutes until the eggs are set.
- Serve at the table, and enjoy!
Want to see more recipe ideas? Click here!