Easy all in one mega-breakfast recipe!

By
Cassandra
-
0

This week’s recipe is a simple yet satisfying, wholesome breakfast. As usual, it can be adjusted to taste!

-- Advertisement --

INGREDIENTS:

  • 500g baby potatoes- washed
  • 454g 8 thick sausages
  • 100g chorizo, cut into thick slices
  • 1 large red onion, cut into wedges
  • 4 tbsp medium peri-peri marinade
  • 1 tsp vegetable oil
  • 320g chestnut mushrooms- halved
  • 120g sliced kale
  • 160g cherry tomatoes on the vine
  • 4 eggs

 

Method:


  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6.
  2. Tip the potatoes into a saucepan, cover with water and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down and simmer for 10 minutes then drain.
  3. Toss the potatoes into a large ovenproof dish with the sausages, chorizo, onion and peri-peri marinade and the oil and toss to coat. Place in the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven, add the mushrooms and stir well, then return to the oven for another 10 minutes.
  5. Remove once more, then stir in the kale and lay the tomatoes on top. Crack the eggs into the mixture, then cover with foil and place in the oven for 5-10 minutes until the eggs are set.
  6. Serve at the table, and enjoy!

Want to see more recipe ideas? Click here!





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here