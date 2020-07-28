Different measures for Shock Plan

IN the last week, the Plenary Session of the Nerja Town Hall has approved different measures framed in its Shock Plan.

-- Advertisement --



In this order of things, the Town Hall will give aid to young people in a situation of economic vulnerability and or at risk of social exclusion. These grants will be for the payment of the rent or the mortgage, endowed with €50,000. This same amount and has been approved to help women victims of gender violence in situations of economic vulnerability and or at risk of social exclusion.

On the other hand, the Town Hall will also help families in the same situations, to which, it will allocate €15,000 to pay for childcare. Finally, they have approved an aid package for school supplies endowed with 50,000 euros.

All of this aid is included in the Municipal Shock Plan for the COVID-19 crisis, drawn up by the Popular Party, Adelante, Ciudadanos and Vox.