COVID Outbreak Sparked After German Couple Spend Holidays in Manchester

A couple from Berlin, Germany, has sparked a COVID outbreak after spending their holidays in Manchester. The couple, originally from Turkey, flew home to Berlin on a Ryanair flight from Manchester on July 16.

The couple, a 50-year-old taxi driver and his 45-year-old wife, did not know they were infected with the virus until six days later. Now their entire family has been infected, including their four children and the grandmother.

Over the course of the six days, the family came into contact with around 50 people, who are all in quarantine, and an additional six have tested positive. However, none of those infected has required medical treatment. In Germany, over the past eight days, there have been a total of 234 new cases of the coronavirus.

The fact that the couple contracted the virus whilst on holiday in the UK makes it ironic that the UK has adopted a strict quarantine rule for travellers arriving from Spain. However, Germany’s foreign ministry has also announced today that citizens should not travel to Aragon, Cataluña or Navarra due to the high level of infection in these regions and the lockdowns.

