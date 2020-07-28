Costa Almeria safe holiday destination, provincial government insists

THE Costa Almeria is a safe holiday destination, the provincial government has insisted.

“There is no reason for not being able to safely and with guarantees enjoy everything the Costa Almeria offers if you act with social responsibility and following the authorities’ recommendations”, stressed provincial council spokesman Fernando Gimenez in a Diputacion statement issued on Tuesday morning.

The administration was reacting to Jet2’s announcement on Monday that it was suspending its flights and holiday programme for the Costa Almeria from July 28 to August 16.

The Jet2 move came in the wake of the UK’s government shock decision to implement a 14-day compulsory quarantine requirement on all travellers returning from Spain and the Foreign Office advice against all non-essential travel to the country.

Gimenez explained the Diputacion has sent a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calling for a meeting with Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez and the British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliot “to study measures and propose solutions which unblock this situation which seriously affects the national and provincial economy.”

The deputy underlined the importance of the British tourist market for Almeria.

Travellers from the UK accounted for more than 354,000 of the approximately one million air passengers who flew into Almeria last year.

He explained in the Diputacion’s view the national government needs to assist Almeria and try to find solutions as it is for other parts of Spain.

Gimenez also pledged the provincial administration will “continue working and exhausting all possible avenues to maintain the tourism season afloat and to not lose the Costa Almeria’s privileged position in the British market.”

The deputy did acknowledge there have been recent Covid-19 outbreaks in several places in the province, but stressed “the situation is completely under control.”