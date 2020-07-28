Car crash leaves woman injured

A SPECTACULAR accident in the heart of Elche has ended this Monday, July 27, with a woman, 28, being taken to the Hospital General of Elche.

The event took place around seven in the evening, at the intersection between Calle San Vicente and Porta d’Alacant. The car in which the young woman was travelling has collided with another vehicle.

The Seat Toledo that has suffered the greatest damage, in which two women were travelling, turned at the crossroads between both streets pushing the other into the pavement, causing the puncture of the tyre, and leaving it sitting near the next junction. The driver of the second vehicle suffered no injuries, nor has the passenger of the first car, however, the other driver has been affected by the strong blow and the shock of the impact.

The forcefulness of the impact and the place where it happened, on a fairly busy street, could have caused a more serious accident if a passer-by had been on the pedestrian crossing. Fortunately, this time, only material damage occurred.