CALPE town hall took an average 3-15 days to settle suppliers’ bills during the second quarter of this year.

This is one of the best figures since 2014 when the current record of payment times began, the town hall’s Audit department announced.

When the economic crisis was at its height this extended to 1,000 days in some cases although by the third quarter of 2015 this had been reduced to 44-85 days.

As well as positive news for the suppliers, the local government is complying with government regulations requiring town halls to pay suppliers within 30 days.

Not only does this inspire confidence in suppliers but this also encourages more bids when the municipality puts contracts out to tender, pointed out Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala.

“Rapid payment provides stability for the firms that work with the town hall,” Sala said, drawing attention to the work of Calpe’s Finance councillor Fernando Ortiz.

“Prompt payment is fundamental, particularly at moments as difficult as these.”