Brutal hammer attack on wife

ROSALÍA HM, the woman brutally attacked with a hammer in Cartagena, allegedly at the hands of her husband, is still in hospital in a very serious condition, according to health sources.

Hours after the attack, the 62-year-old woman was operated on in the Virgen de la Arrixaca in Murcia, where surgeons worked hard to save her life. Meanwhile, her husband, Juan MG, remained in the cells of the Comisaría de la Policía Nacional, after trying to kill her.

It was the suspect himself who notified authorities by phone of what he had done. In his call, the man detailed that his wife was badly injured and requested urgent medical attention. Hel also confessed that he himself had hit his wife with a hammer.

In addition to Policía Nacional officers, health workers attended the home and in seeing the serious injuries to the woman’s head due to trauma, decided to transfer her to the Virgen de la Arrixaca. She was first taken to ICU and from there to the operating room.