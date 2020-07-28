AECC launch sun prevention campaign

THE Department of Social Welfare of Rincón de la Victoria together with the Local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Rincón de la Victoria (AECC), start a campaign of solar prevention and good sun protection habits in order to make the population aware of the dangers of inadequate exposure to the sun.

The councillor of the area and second deputy mayor, Elena Aguilar, accompanied by the president of AECC in Rincón de la Victoria, Pilar de Haro, and the councillor of Beaches, Sergio Díaz, have presented the campaign that It will spread throughout the coastal area, with the distribution of informative posters around the town.

The AECC insists on the importance that all people, both residents on the coast and inland, acquire good habits of sun exposure, especially from an early age. Skin cancer cases are growing faster than any other type. In Spain, they grow at a rate of ten per cent per year, reaching more than 20,000 new cases of non-melanoma cancer.

Skin cancer is the most frequent type of tumour, 132,000 melanomas and three million cases of non-melanoma skin are diagnosed worldwide each year. It is caused by the abnormal and uncontrolled growth of skin cells that have been altered by ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight or tanning beds, which is why it tends to manifest more frequently on skin exposed to the sun.

According to data from the AECC Cancer Observatory, last year there were 919 cases of skin melanoma in Andalusia (183 in Malaga) and 3,398 cases of non-melanoma skin cancer (663 in Malaga).

The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) has been the benchmarked entity in the fight against cancer for 67 years. It works to reduce the impact caused by cancer and improve people’s lives, facilitating the opportunity for patients and their families to face the disease in an effective and appropriate environment. In addition, it provides numerous free services in order to improve the quality of life of the patient and their relatives, ensure coverage of their main needs, provide the family with spaces that allow intimacy and the development of a climate of well-being.