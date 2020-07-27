The travel industry is again thrown into chaos after Jet2 cancels all flights and holiday packages to mainland Spain for the next three weeks.

-- Advertisement --



Jet2 suspends flights

The company said that flights and holidays will be suspended from tomorrow (July 28) until August 16 after the UK government took Spain off the ‘air bridge’ list sparking chaos for holiday Brits. Jet2 had previously said it would continue to run its scheduled programme of flights.

A statement from Jet2 said: “Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August.”

Jet2 is so far continuing to operate their scheduled programme to and from the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands and it says their “usual terms and conditions apply”.

The airline is following tour operator TUI which also announced yesterday it was cancelling flights to mainland Spain. It comes after the Government removed Spain from its safe-countries list following a surge of coronavirus cases in the European country.

Holidaymakers already in Spain could be left stranded

The company is offering customers affected the option of a full refund, the option to rebook with no admin fee or a Refund Credit Note. Jet2 are now urgently contacting customers on holiday in mainland Spain to “advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK”.

The tour operator has asked customers not to call them!

In a statement, the company said: “We urge the government to provide the industry with clarity so that we can keep our all-important customers up-to-date and informed.