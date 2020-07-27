A TODDLER has been left in a critical condition after plummeting from her third storey home in Mallorca capital Palma on Monday.

Spanish press reported the two-year old little girl suffered serious injuries in the accident on Calle Fausto Morell at around 9am.

The reports also said the Local Police’s initial investigations revealed the child had been in her bedroom, when for unknown reasons she fell from a window onto an internal patio.

An 061 emergency service ambulance sped to the scene and transferred the toddler to the Son Espases hospital paediatric intensive care unit.

Due to the seriousness of her condition the Palma Local Police activated a green alert to give the ambulance top priority during the transfer.