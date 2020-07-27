HOSBEC, The Hospitality Business Association of Benidorm, Costa Blanca and Valencian Community has declared that British tourism is essential for the recovery of tourism as a whole.

They highlighted that “it is a tourist that represents 40 per cent of the total market and with unquestionable levels of loyalty to the Valencian Community-Benidorm-Costa Blanca”.

The association also stated that the rates of reservations in recent weeks showed a hopeful level in being able to have some better months in August, September and October in terms of recovery of activity in this market.

For this reason, they believe, the Valencian Community must join in the work that is being carried out with the Balearic and Canary Islands to create safe tourist corridors. The Benidorm-Costa Blanca area, the main focus of attraction for British tourists in this community, “is far from having a worrying health situation and is not at all like what is happening in other communities further north.”

They have also asked that the airports that service that area, especially the Alicante-Elche airport, form part of that network of safe corridors that they are working on.

As an example, they explain that, according to the figures provided by the Director de Inteligencia Turística de la Comunidad Valenciana, more than 600,000 seats with destination/origin United Kingdom were scheduled at the Alicante airport from Sunday, July 26, until September 30. In addition, they stressed that “Alicante airport has reported that the average occupancy of all flights that arrived on Saturday from the United Kingdom has been very high, above 90 per cent, which would confirm the good prospects that the sector had in this recovery”.

In this way, HOSBEC is in permanent contact with various agents and figures, such as the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, the President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, the Autonomous Secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, the director of the Alicante airport, Laura Navarro. Also with all the teams from Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and Visit Benidorm.

HOSBEC assures that “at the moment we are analysing the impact of the situation and collaborating on the strategy that allows us to cancel this restriction on British tourist travel in the shortest possible time, our objective being to quickly configure these safe corridors between those in the Alicante-Elche airport and the rest of the Valencian Community “.