Spanish Company Raises Funds to Invest in Hotel Purchases

AZORA, a private equity real estate manager, has raised €680 million for the launch of a new fund, Azora European Hotel & Lodging, F.C.R.

It now has €1.5 billion to invest in leisure hotel opportunities across Europe, despite (or perhaps because of) the extended closure of so many hotels and has already proven the success of its strategies by investing €1.3 billion in hotels in the past few years.

Spain will be the main target but Azora also invests in other European countries.