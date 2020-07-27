No COVID Deaths in This Spanish Region Since the Start of the Pandemic

This weekend marks the first weekend without any COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic in Castilla-la Mancha. This has been announced by the Ministry of Health, who registers 3,081 deaths in the region since the pandemic began.

By provinces, Ciudad Real has registered 1,119 deaths from the virus, Toledo 807, Albacete 577, Cuenca 316 and Guadalajara 262. Since last Friday, 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been detected and confirmed with PCR tests. Of these 27 cases, 11 belong to the province of Ciudad Real, 9 to Toledo, 3 to Albacete, 2 to Cuenca and 2 to the province of Guadalajara.

The cumulative number of cases in the Spanish region since the start of the pandemic is 18,679. By provinces, Ciudad Real accounts for 7,341 cases, Toledo 4,295, Albacete 4,063, Guadalajara 1,526 and Cuenca 1,454.

As for the number of hospitalizations, there are currently 43. By provinces, Ciudad Real has 16 patients, Toledo has 8 patients, Albacete has 6 and 4 patients are in Cuenca.

The number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units and who need a respirator is nine and four of them are in the province of Ciudad Real, four in Albacete and one in Toledo.

As for outbreaks reported in the region, the data for this Monday points to a total of 105 outbreaks. Including those detected in Socuéllamos (Ciudad Real), Albacete and Corral de Almaguer (Toledo). In the case of the town of Ciudad Real, the General Directorate of Public Health has confirmed a new positive case with respect to last Friday, so the figure has now risen to 48 cases, none of which have required hospitalization.

