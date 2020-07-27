Morocco Bans all Travel to Major Cities as Virus Starts to Spike

Morocco bans travel to and from major cities to curb coronavirus. The ban includes all travel to and from Casablanca, Tangier, Fez and Marrakesh.

Morocco has banned all travel to and from some of its major cities to try to stem a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The North African country has so far remained much less impacted than its European neighbours to the north.

As of Monday morning, a joint statement from the Moroccan health and interior ministries quoted by MAP state news agency said that there is a “ban” on travel affecting the cities of Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat and the popular tourist destination of Marrakesh.

Transportation of goods and commodities, however, will continue normally. The strict measures come a day after the country reported 633 new COVID-19 cases, one of the biggest daily rises so far, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 20,278. The kingdom has registered 313 related deaths, while 16,438 people have so far recovered.

The ministries said the travel restrictions were imposed because many Moroccans were not complying with government measures and guidelines to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Physical distancing, the wearing of masks and the use of disinfectants are still not being practised.

Although it is getting better, the population does not fully appreciate that the virus is very dangerous and spreads quickly- “they need to understand that” said a government spokesman.