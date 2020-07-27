Mayor hopes to gain some control

THE Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, has demanded from the Government of Spain that the town halls have an active role in the management of the 140,000 million that the country will receive from the European Union with the aim of overcoming the economic crisis.

The objective of these economic resources, explains the councillor from Elche, “must be that Europeans in general and Spaniards, in particular, overcome the crisis as soon as possible. It is an extraordinary amount that must serve to promote the modernisation of our country and promote the recovery of our economy, something that must be directed and coordinated by the Government of Spain, but also with the municipalities. ”

According to Carlos González, “the Government must make sure that the municipalities have an active role in the management of these funds, promoting policies that contribute to modernising our towns and that strengthen a greener, digital and social-economic model.”

The Recovery Fund agreed by the European Union is endowed with €750,000 million, of which 390,000 are destined for transfers and 360,000 to credits to relaunch the economies of the member countries.